Jan. 19, 2022 evening weather update for Hickory

Hickory's evening forecast: Cloudy with occasional rain after midnight. Low 41F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%. Cool temperatures will blanket the Hickory area Thursday. It looks to reach a cool 45 degrees. 25 degrees is tomorrow's low. Scattered showers are in the forecast for tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Thursday's outlook shows a 33% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit hickoryrecord.com for local news and weather.

