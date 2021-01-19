 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jan. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Hickory

Jan. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Hickory

This evening's outlook for Hickory: Partly cloudy skies. Low 36F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures in Hickory will be cool tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 49 degrees. 30 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Wednesday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. Stay in the know. Visit hickoryrecord.com for local news and weather.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

States with the most extreme weather

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert