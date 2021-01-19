Jan. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Hickory

This evening's outlook for Hickory: Partly cloudy skies. Low 36F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures in Hickory will be cool tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 49 degrees. 30 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Wednesday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. Stay in the know. Visit hickoryrecord.com for local news and weather.