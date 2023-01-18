For the drive home in Hickory: Cloudy. Some light rain is likely. Low 51F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Folks in the Hickory area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 65 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 41 degrees tomorrow. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Thursday, there is a 57% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit hickoryrecord.com for more weather updates.
Jan. 18, 2023 evening weather update for Hickory
So far, so snowless in the Mid-Atlantic this winter. By the week of Jan. 22, cities see inches of snow, on average. Joe and Sean take to the weather charts for next week. The two see a trio of storms for the week. However, only one may produce snow.
It's the middle of January and meteorologists in the Mid-Atlantic are tracking the tropics instead of snow this Jan. 16.
The week of January 15 is historically the coldest time of the year for most of the Mid-Atlantic. Our Mid-Atlantic Meteorologists Joe Martucci and Sean Sublette says don't expect any polar plunges to mark the occasion, though. There's one storm that may bring snow to some. They'll tell you when and where.
