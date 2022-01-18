Jan. 18, 2022 evening weather update for Hickory

Tonight's weather conditions in Hickory: Partly cloudy in the evening with more clouds for later at night. Low 28F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a cool 51 degrees. A 40-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Hickory area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit hickoryrecord.com for local news and weather.