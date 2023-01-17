 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jan. 17, 2023 evening weather update for Hickory

Hickory's evening forecast: A few clouds. Low around 40F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Hickory area. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 66 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 52 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit hickoryrecord.com for more weather updates.

