Hickory's evening forecast: A few clouds. Low around 40F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Hickory area. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 66 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 52 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit hickoryrecord.com for more weather updates.
Jan. 17, 2023 evening weather update for Hickory
The week of January 15 is historically the coldest time of the year for most of the Mid-Atlantic. Our Mid-Atlantic Meteorologists Joe Martucci and Sean Sublette says don't expect any polar plunges to mark the occasion, though. There's one storm that may bring snow to some. They'll tell you when and where.
Hickory temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a cool 56 degrees. 43 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine toda…
It's the middle of January and meteorologists in the Mid-Atlantic are tracking the tropics instead of snow this Jan. 16.
Hickory folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a brisk 56 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a l…
Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a comfortable 61 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 41 degrees…
For the drive home in Hickory: Cloudy in the evening, then off and on rain showers after midnight. Low 43F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of…
Tonight's weather conditions in Hickory: Cloudy with occasional showers late at night. Low 46F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. …
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Hickory today. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 44 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperatur…
Hickory's evening forecast: Thunderstorms in the evening will give way to partly cloudy skies overnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Hickory area. It should reach a brisk 57 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 40 degrees…