Jan. 17, 2022 evening weather update for Hickory

This evening's outlook for Hickory: Clear. Low 17F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Hickory residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 44 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 26 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit hickoryrecord.com.

