This evening in Hickory: It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting . A -degree low is forcasted. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at mph. Keep an eye on hickoryrecord.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jan. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Hickory
Related to this story
Most Popular
Cool temperatures will blanket the Hickory area Monday. It looks like it will be a bitter 44 degrees. A 31-degree low is forcasted. Models are…
Hickory temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 54 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thoug…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Hickory Saturday. It looks to reach a chilly 45 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature i…
This evening's outlook for Hickory: A few clouds. Low 29F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Hickory …
Hickory's evening forecast: Mostly cloudy skies. Low 31F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, Hickory temperatures will reach the 50's to…
Tonight's weather conditions in Hickory: Clear skies. Low 27F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Hick…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a cool 54 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 30 degrees. Today's conditions are…
It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting . Today's forecasted low temperature is degrees. Winds should be…
For the drive home in Hickory: A few clouds. Low around 30F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Hickory …
For the drive home in Hickory: A mostly clear sky. Low 27F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Hickory a…