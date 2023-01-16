Jan. 16, 2023 evening weather update for Hickory

For the drive home in Hickory: Cloudy in the evening, then off and on rain showers after midnight. Low 43F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Folks in the Hickory area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a moderate 60 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 44 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Most likely, the area will see rainfall tomorrow. Currently, there is 62% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit hickoryrecord.com for local news and weather.