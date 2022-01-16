This evening's outlook for Hickory: Snow showers before midnight. Becoming partly cloudy later. Low 27F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Monday, Hickory people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 39 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 16 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Hickory could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 19 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit hickoryrecord.com.
Jan. 16, 2022 evening weather update for Hickory
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures in Hickory will be cool today. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 41 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 24 degre…
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 31. We'll see a low temperature of 27 degrees today. Rain is ex…
A tsunami warning has been issued for the islands of Tonga., Advisories have also been issued for New Zealand's North Island, the U.S. west coast from California to Alaska, and British Columbia.
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a brisk 52 degrees. A 33-degree low is forecasted. Winds should be calm today, with forecas…
It's the kind of cold capable of delivering frostbite in minutes, turn boiling water into frozen mist in a nanosecond, and even cold enough to freeze your eyelashes.
From the South to the upper Midwest to the Northeast, it seems like no one is safe from this weekend's winter storm.
For the drive home in Hickory: Cloudy with snow developing after midnight. Low 24F. Winds ENE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accum…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a brisk 52 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 30 degrees. We will see …
Bundle up: January is when winter really arrives in many parts of the Northern Hemisphere.
Hickory residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a cold 44 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 24 degrees…