Jan. 16, 2022 evening weather update for Hickory

This evening's outlook for Hickory: Snow showers before midnight. Becoming partly cloudy later. Low 27F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Monday, Hickory people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 39 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 16 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Hickory could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 19 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit hickoryrecord.com.