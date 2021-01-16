Tonight's weather conditions in Hickory: Clear skies. Low 27F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Hickory Sunday. It looks like it will be a chilly 47 degrees. A 29-degree low is forcasted. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. There is a medium-high UV index expected Sunday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. Stay in the know. Visit hickoryrecord.com for local news and weather.
Jan. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Hickory
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hickory temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 54 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thoug…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Hickory area Monday. It looks like it will be a bitter 44 degrees. A 31-degree low is forcasted. Models are…
This evening's outlook for Hickory: A few clouds. Low 29F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Hickory …
Hickory's evening forecast: Mostly cloudy skies. Low 31F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, Hickory temperatures will reach the 50's to…
Hickory's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 24F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Hickory residents should expect tempera…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Hickory Saturday. It looks to reach a chilly 45 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature i…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a cool 54 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 30 degrees. Today's conditions are…
This evening's outlook for Hickory: Rain showers early with clearing later at night. Low 27F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%. Te…
For the drive home in Hickory: A few clouds. Low around 30F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Hickory …
For the drive home in Hickory: A mostly clear sky. Low 27F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Hickory a…