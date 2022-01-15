For the drive home in Hickory: Cloudy with snow developing after midnight. Low 24F. Winds ENE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 31 though it will feel much colder at . A 27-degree low is forecasted. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 100% chance of rain. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 22 miles per hour, coming from northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Warning from SUN 12:00 AM EST until MON 12:00 AM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on hickoryrecord.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jan. 15, 2022 evening weather update for Hickory
Related to this story
Most Popular
The whole gamut of winter precipitation is on the table, from freezing rain to heavy snow.
Temperatures in Hickory will be cool today. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 41 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 24 degre…
It's the kind of cold capable of delivering frostbite in minutes, turn boiling water into frozen mist in a nanosecond, and even cold enough to freeze your eyelashes.
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a brisk 52 degrees. A 33-degree low is forecasted. Winds should be calm today, with forecas…
From the South to the upper Midwest to the Northeast, it seems like no one is safe from this weekend's winter storm.
Hickory residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a chilly 49 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 3…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a brisk 52 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 30 degrees. We will see …
A tsunami warning has been issued for the islands of Tonga., Advisories have also been issued for New Zealand's North Island, the U.S. west coast from California to Alaska, and British Columbia.
Hickory residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a cold 44 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 24 degrees…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Hickory area. It looks to reach a brisk 54 degrees. 29 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions …