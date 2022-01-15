 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jan. 15, 2022 evening weather update for Hickory

For the drive home in Hickory: Cloudy with snow developing after midnight. Low 24F. Winds ENE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 31 though it will feel much colder at . A 27-degree low is forecasted. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 100% chance of rain. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 22 miles per hour, coming from northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Warning from SUN 12:00 AM EST until MON 12:00 AM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on hickoryrecord.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

