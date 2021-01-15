Jan. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Hickory

This evening's outlook for Hickory: A few clouds. Low 29F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Hickory Saturday. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 43 degrees. 27 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. There is a medium-high UV index expected Saturday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from the west. Visit hickoryrecord.com for more weather updates.