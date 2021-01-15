This evening's outlook for Hickory: A few clouds. Low 29F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Hickory Saturday. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 43 degrees. 27 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. There is a medium-high UV index expected Saturday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from the west. Visit hickoryrecord.com for more weather updates.
Jan. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Hickory
