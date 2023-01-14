Jan. 14, 2023 evening weather update for Hickory

This evening's outlook for Hickory: A mostly clear sky. Low near 25F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Hickory folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a brisk 56 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 29 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit hickoryrecord.com.