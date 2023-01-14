This evening's outlook for Hickory: A mostly clear sky. Low near 25F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Hickory folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a brisk 56 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 29 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit hickoryrecord.com.
Jan. 14, 2023 evening weather update for Hickory
The week of January 15 is historically the coldest time of the year for most of the Mid-Atlantic. Our Mid-Atlantic Meteorologists Joe Martucci and Sean Sublette says don't expect any polar plunges to mark the occasion, though. There's one storm that may bring snow to some. They'll tell you when and where.
This week we discuss cold weather, the American Meteorological Society's annual weather conference, how technology is changing forecast communication and — most importantly — cocktails!
