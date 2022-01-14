 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jan. 14, 2022 evening weather update for Hickory

Jan. 14, 2022 evening weather update for Hickory

{{featured_button_text}}

For the drive home in Hickory: A few clouds. Low 29F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures in Hickory will be cool tomorrow. It looks like it will be a bitter 41 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 24 degrees tomorrow. Models are showing a 20% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit hickoryrecord.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert