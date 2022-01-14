For the drive home in Hickory: A few clouds. Low 29F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures in Hickory will be cool tomorrow. It looks like it will be a bitter 41 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 24 degrees tomorrow. Models are showing a 20% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit hickoryrecord.com for more weather updates.
Jan. 14, 2022 evening weather update for Hickory
