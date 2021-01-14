This evening in Hickory: Partly cloudy. Low 33F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures in Hickory will be cool tomorrow. It looks like it will be a chilly 46 degrees. A 27-degree low is forcasted. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Friday's outlook shows a 45% chance of rain. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from southwest. Stay in the know. Visit hickoryrecord.com for local news and weather.
Jan. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Hickory
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hickory's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 24F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Hickory residents should expect tempera…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Hickory today. It should reach a cold 37 degrees. A 27-degree low is forcasted. Today's weather fo…
Hickory temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 54 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thoug…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Hickory area Monday. It looks like it will be a bitter 44 degrees. A 31-degree low is forcasted. Models are…
Temperatures in Hickory will be cool today. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 48 degrees. 24 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions …
This evening's outlook for Hickory: Rain showers early with clearing later at night. Low 27F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%. Te…
Hickory's evening forecast: Mostly cloudy skies. Low 31F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, Hickory temperatures will reach the 50's to…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a cool 54 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 30 degrees. Today's conditions are…
Hickory residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a crisp 48 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 26 degree…
For the drive home in Hickory: A few clouds. Low around 30F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Hickory …