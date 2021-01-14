 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jan. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Hickory

Jan. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Hickory

This evening in Hickory: Partly cloudy. Low 33F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures in Hickory will be cool tomorrow. It looks like it will be a chilly 46 degrees. A 27-degree low is forcasted. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Friday's outlook shows a 45% chance of rain. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from southwest. Stay in the know. Visit hickoryrecord.com for local news and weather.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

States with the most extreme weather

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert