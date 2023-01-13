 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jan. 13, 2023 evening weather update for Hickory

For the drive home in Hickory: Partly cloudy. Low near 30F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Hickory Saturday. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 44 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 25 degrees tomorrow. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The Hickory area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit hickoryrecord.com for local news and weather.

