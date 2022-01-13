Jan. 13, 2022 evening weather update for Hickory

This evening's outlook for Hickory: A few clouds. Low 33F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a brisk 53 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 29 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit hickoryrecord.com.