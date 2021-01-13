Jan. 13, 2021 evening weather update for Hickory

For the drive home in Hickory: A few clouds. Low around 30F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Hickory area. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 55 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 33 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Thursday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at mph. For more daily forecast information, visit hickoryrecord.com.