Hickory's evening forecast: Thunderstorms in the evening will give way to partly cloudy skies overnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 41F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Hickory residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a cool 49 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 30 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Hickory could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit hickoryrecord.com for local news and weather.
Jan. 12, 2023 evening weather update for Hickory
The week of January 15 is historically the coldest time of the year for most of the Mid-Atlantic. Our Mid-Atlantic Meteorologists Joe Martucci and Sean Sublette says don't expect any polar plunges to mark the occasion, though. There's one storm that may bring snow to some. They'll tell you when and where.
This week we discuss cold weather, the American Meteorological Society's annual weather conference, how technology is changing forecast communication and — most importantly — cocktails!
