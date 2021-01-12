For the drive home in Hickory: A mostly clear sky. Low 27F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Hickory area. It looks like it will be a cool 55 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 26 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. There is a moderately high UV index expected Wednesday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. Visit hickoryrecord.com for more weather updates.
Jan. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Hickory
