Tonight's weather conditions in Hickory: Cloudy with occasional showers late at night. Low 46F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Thursday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Hickory area. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 60 degrees. A 40-degree low is forecasted. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 86% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit hickoryrecord.com for more weather updates.
Jan. 11, 2023 evening weather update for Hickory
The week of January 15 is historically the coldest time of the year for most of the Mid-Atlantic. Our Mid-Atlantic Meteorologists Joe Martucci and Sean Sublette says don't expect any polar plunges to mark the occasion, though. There's one storm that may bring snow to some. They'll tell you when and where.
This week we discuss cold weather, the American Meteorological Society's annual weather conference, how technology is changing forecast communication and — most importantly — cocktails!
