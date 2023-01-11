Jan. 11, 2023 evening weather update for Hickory

Tonight's weather conditions in Hickory: Cloudy with occasional showers late at night. Low 46F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Thursday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Hickory area. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 60 degrees. A 40-degree low is forecasted. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 86% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit hickoryrecord.com for more weather updates.