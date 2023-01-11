 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Jan. 11, 2023 evening weather update for Hickory

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Tonight's weather conditions in Hickory: Cloudy with occasional showers late at night. Low 46F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Thursday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Hickory area. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 60 degrees. A 40-degree low is forecasted. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 86% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit hickoryrecord.com for more weather updates.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert