 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jan. 11, 2022 evening weather update for Hickory

Jan. 11, 2022 evening weather update for Hickory

{{featured_button_text}}

Tonight's weather conditions in Hickory: Clear skies. Low 24F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a cool 50 degrees. 28 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Hickory area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit hickoryrecord.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert