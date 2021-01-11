Jan. 11, 2021 evening weather update for Hickory

Hickory's evening forecast: Mostly cloudy skies. Low 31F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, Hickory temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a cool 53 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 26 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. There is a moderately high UV index expected Tuesday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. Visit hickoryrecord.com for more weather updates.