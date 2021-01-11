Hickory's evening forecast: Mostly cloudy skies. Low 31F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, Hickory temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a cool 53 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 26 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. There is a moderately high UV index expected Tuesday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. Visit hickoryrecord.com for more weather updates.
Jan. 11, 2021 evening weather update for Hickory