Jan. 10, 2022 evening weather update for Hickory

This evening's outlook for Hickory: Clear skies. Low 22F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures in Hickory will be cool tomorrow. It looks like it will be a cold 43 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 24 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 3 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit hickoryrecord.com for local news and weather.

