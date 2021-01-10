Tonight's weather conditions in Hickory: Partly cloudy skies. Low 27F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Hickory residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 45 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 31 degrees tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. Stay in the know. Visit hickoryrecord.com for local news and weather.
Jan. 10, 2021 evening weather update for Hickory
