Tonight's weather conditions in Hickory: Showers early becoming a steady rain late. Low 62F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Sunday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Hickory area. It looks to reach a pleasant 67 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 36 degrees. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 90% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The Hickory area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit hickoryrecord.com for local news and weather.
Jan. 1, 2022 evening weather update for Hickory
