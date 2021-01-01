Jan. 1, 2021 evening weather update for Hickory

This evening in Hickory: Cloudy with occasional rain...mainly in the evening. Low 43F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 90%. Hickory people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a comfortable 65 degrees. 47 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Models are showing a 23% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. Stay in the know. Visit hickoryrecord.com for local news and weather.