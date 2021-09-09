 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 9, 2021 in Hickory, NC

Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 80 degrees. 56 degrees is today's low. The area will see thunderstorms today. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 39% chance of rain. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit hickoryrecord.com.

