 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 8, 2021 in Hickory, NC

Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 8, 2021 in Hickory, NC

{{featured_button_text}}

Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a balmy 87 degrees. A 66-degree low is forecasted. There is a 51% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Hickory area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit hickoryrecord.com for local news and weather.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert