Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a warm 83 degrees. A 60-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Models are suggesting a 20% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit hickoryrecord.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 6, 2021 in Hickory, NC
