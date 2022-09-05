Hickory will see warm temperatures this Monday. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 75 degrees. 69 degrees is today's low. The area will see heavy rain today. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 77% chance of precipitation. The Hickory area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit hickoryrecord.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 5, 2022 in Hickory, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Atlantic tropics have indeed been very quiet this year despite a forecast of an above-average storm season. But the trend may not continue.
The Hickory area can expect a hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 89 degrees. A 66-degree low is forecasted. There is a 62% chance of pr…
Hickory folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 88 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, wit…
Tonight's weather conditions in Hickory: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, then becoming mainly clear overnight. Low 66F. Winds ligh…
The Hickory area can expect a very hot day. It should reach a balmy 86 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 67 degrees today. We'll see sun…
🎧 The Lee Weather Team talks with with Dr. Rosimar Rios-Berrios, a research meteorologist, about extreme flooding and climate change.
Tonight's weather conditions in Hickory: A few clouds. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Hickory Saturda…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 81 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 68 degrees today. The…
Tonight's weather conditions in Hickory: A mostly clear sky. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It lo…
This evening's outlook for Hickory: Rain showers in the evening with scattered thunderstorms arriving overnight. Low 68F. Winds light and vari…