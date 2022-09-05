 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 5, 2022 in Hickory, NC

Hickory will see warm temperatures this Monday. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 75 degrees. 69 degrees is today's low. The area will see heavy rain today. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 77% chance of precipitation. The Hickory area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit hickoryrecord.com.

Tags

Local Weather

