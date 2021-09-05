Hickory folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 86 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 66 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Hickory area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit hickoryrecord.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 5, 2021 in Hickory, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hickory folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 87 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 69 degrees today. Ho…
Yes, it's still summer. But just for fun, here's a look back at what winter was like the year you were born.
Tonight's weather conditions in Hickory: Partly cloudy skies. Slight chance of a shower throughout the evening. Low 62F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 …
Hickory folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 93. Today has the makings of…
Today's temperature in Hickory will be warm. It looks like it will be a moderate 79 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 62 degrees.…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Hickory. It should reach a warm 84 degrees. 61 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skies today. The…
Tonight's weather conditions in Hickory: Clear skies. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures…
- Updated
Two people are confirmed dead and 20 remain missing as searches continue in flood-damaged Haywood County, in the mountains of western North Carolina.
For the drive home in Hickory: Clear skies. Low 56F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Hickory area can expect a sizzling hot day t…
The Hickory area can expect a hot day. It should reach a balmy 82 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 5…