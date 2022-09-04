Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 4, 2022 in Hickory, NC

Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 81 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 68 degrees today. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Most likely, the area will see rainfall today. Currently, there is 66% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit hickoryrecord.com for more weather updates.