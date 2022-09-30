Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Hickory area. It looks like it will be a cool 57 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 54 degrees. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 100% chance of precipitation. Friday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 21 miles per hour, coming from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: Tropical Weather Statement is in effect. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit hickoryrecord.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 30, 2022 in Hickory, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hickory people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 69 degrees. A 54-degree low is forecasted. W…
Hickory's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. Low around 55F. Winds light and variable. Sunday, Hickory folks should be prepared for high tempera…
Lightning can travel through plumbing, so don't shower or wash hands or dishes during a thunderstorm. That's what the CDC advises.
This evening's outlook for Hickory: Partly cloudy skies. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 56F. Winds light and variable. Monday, the foreca…
This evening's outlook for Hickory: A mostly clear sky. Low near 45F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatu…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Hickory area. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 79 degrees. Today's forecasted low temp…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Hickory area. It looks to reach a comfortable 76 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is …
For the drive home in Hickory: Partly cloudy. Low near 50F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Thursday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Hic…
Today's temperature in Hickory will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 73 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thou…
This evening in Hickory: Overcast. Low 54F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Hickory folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a c…