Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 3, 2022 in Hickory, NC

The Hickory area can expect a very hot day. It should reach a balmy 86 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 67 degrees today. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the East.