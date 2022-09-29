Hickory people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 69 degrees. A 54-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Hickory could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit hickoryrecord.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 29, 2022 in Hickory, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Lightning can travel through plumbing, so don't shower or wash hands or dishes during a thunderstorm. That's what the CDC advises.
Hickory's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. Low around 55F. Winds light and variable. Sunday, Hickory folks should be prepared for high tempera…
This evening's outlook for Hickory: Partly cloudy skies. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 56F. Winds light and variable. Monday, the foreca…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Hickory area. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 79 degrees. Today's forecasted low temp…
This evening's outlook for Hickory: A mostly clear sky. Low near 45F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatu…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Hickory area. It looks to reach a comfortable 76 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is …
Temperatures will be warm Friday in Hickory. It should reach a pleasant 76 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low r…
Today's temperature in Hickory will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 73 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thou…
For the drive home in Hickory: Partly cloudy. Low near 50F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Thursday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Hic…
For the drive home in Hickory: Clear. Low 48F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's temperature in Hickory will be warm. It should reach a mild…