Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 28, 2022 in Hickory, NC

Folks in the Hickory area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a comfortable 69 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 50 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Hickory area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on hickoryrecord.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.