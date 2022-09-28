 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 28, 2022 in Hickory, NC

Folks in the Hickory area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a comfortable 69 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 50 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Hickory area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on hickoryrecord.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

