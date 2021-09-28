The Hickory area can expect a very hot day. It should reach a balmy 87 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 60 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit hickoryrecord.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 28, 2021 in Hickory, NC
