 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 27, 2021 in Hickory, NC

Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 27, 2021 in Hickory, NC

{{featured_button_text}}

The forecast is showing a hot day in Hickory. It looks to reach a balmy 83 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 56 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit hickoryrecord.com.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert