Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 25, 2022 in Hickory, NC

Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Hickory area. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 79 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 56 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. There is only a 24% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The Hickory area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit hickoryrecord.com.