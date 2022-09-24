 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 24, 2022 in Hickory, NC

Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Hickory area. It looks to reach a comfortable 76 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 55 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Hickory area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit hickoryrecord.com for more weather updates.

