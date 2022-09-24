Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 24, 2022 in Hickory, NC

Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Hickory area. It looks to reach a comfortable 76 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 55 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Hickory area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit hickoryrecord.com for more weather updates.