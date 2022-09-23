Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 23, 2022 in Hickory, NC

Temperatures will be warm Friday in Hickory. It should reach a pleasant 76 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 50 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on hickoryrecord.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.