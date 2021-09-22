The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Hickory community. It looks to reach a pleasant 79 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 52 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Rain is expected for this Wednesday. Forecasting models show a 98% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit hickoryrecord.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 22, 2021 in Hickory, NC
