Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Hickory area. It should reach a pleasant 70 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 67 degrees today. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 96% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit hickoryrecord.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 21, 2021 in Hickory, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hickory's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatur…
Hickory's evening forecast: Overcast. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Hickor…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 82 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 64 degrees today. The…
The Hickory area can expect a hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 86 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 67 degrees today. Expect pe…
This evening's outlook for Hickory: Cloudy skies. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Looking at tomorrow's for…
For the drive home in Hickory: Rain showers in the evening will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low 64F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Cha…
Hickory folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 86 degrees. A 67-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix o…
- Updated
Severe thunderstorms with winds up to 70 miles per hour and hail up to an inch in diameter blew across southeastern Colorado on September 14th.
Hickory folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 80 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 67 degrees …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Hickory. It should reach a warm 86 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 67 degrees today. We'll see su…