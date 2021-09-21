 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 21, 2021 in Hickory, NC

Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Hickory area. It should reach a pleasant 70 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 67 degrees today. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 96% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit hickoryrecord.com for local news and weather.

