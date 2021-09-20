Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 82 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 64 degrees today. There is only a 22% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on hickoryrecord.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 20, 2021 in Hickory, NC
