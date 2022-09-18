Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 83 degrees. A 60-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies today. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 3 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit hickoryrecord.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 18, 2022 in Hickory, NC
