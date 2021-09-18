The Hickory area can expect a hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 86 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 67 degrees today. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit hickoryrecord.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 18, 2021 in Hickory, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Hickory area can expect a very hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 89 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 64 degrees. It …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a warm 88 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 63 degrees. Today's co…
The Hickory area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 89 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly clo…
Hickory's evening forecast: Clear. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks like it will be a warm…
This evening's outlook for Hickory: A mostly clear sky. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Hickory area can expect a hot da…
This evening's outlook for Hickory: Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are pr…
Hickory's evening forecast: Overcast. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Hickor…
Hickory folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 86 degrees. A 67-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix o…
Yes, it's still summer. But just for fun, here's a look back at what winter was like the year you were born.
Hickory folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 80 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 67 degrees …