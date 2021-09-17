Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 17, 2021 in Hickory, NC

Hickory folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 81 degrees. A 67-degree low is forecasted. The area will see thunderstorms today. There is a 37% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit hickoryrecord.com for more weather updates.