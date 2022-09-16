The Hickory area can expect a very hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 83 degrees. A 61-degree low is forecasted. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 3 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit hickoryrecord.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 16, 2022 in Hickory, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Hickory area can expect a hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 83 degrees. 59 degrees is today's low. Don't leave the house without a…
Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 69 degrees. A 67-degree low is forecasted. Rai…
The Hickory area can expect a sizzling hot day. It should reach a warm 80 degrees. 56 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly cloudless …
For the drive home in Hickory: A mostly clear sky. Low 56F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday, Hickory folks should be prepared for high tem…
🎧 Learn how the digital weather space is changing when the Lee Weather Team talks with the meteorologists at WeatherBrains.
Hickory will see warm temperatures this Wednesday. It should reach a comfortable 79 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 57 degrees today. …
The Hickory area can expect a very hot day. It should reach a balmy 83 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 68 degrees today. Periods of th…
This evening in Hickory: Clear skies. Low 57F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Hickory Thursday. The forecast c…
For the drive home in Hickory: Cloudy with periods of rain. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80…
This evening's outlook for Hickory: Clear. Low 59F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Hickory area can expect a very hot day tomorr…