Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 16, 2022 in Hickory, NC

The Hickory area can expect a very hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 83 degrees. A 61-degree low is forecasted. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 3 miles per hour, coming from the East.