Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 16, 2021 in Hickory, NC

Hickory folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 80 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 67 degrees today. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 40% chance of rain. There is a medium-high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 3 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit hickoryrecord.com for more weather updates.

